MKM Partners Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $22.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.