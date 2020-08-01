MKM Partners Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $22.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.
NYSE LB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
