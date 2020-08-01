Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group cut Spotify from a buy rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.74.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.63.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $204,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

