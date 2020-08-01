Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group cut Spotify from a buy rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.74.
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $204,661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
