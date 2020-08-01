Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 31,117 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $196,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.97.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

