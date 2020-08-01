Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 8,781 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $47,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,661,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,665,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

