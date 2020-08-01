Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 194.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. 4,683,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

