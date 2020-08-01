Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

