Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 181,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

