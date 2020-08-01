Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 181,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit