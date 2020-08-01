Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $100.08 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98,437 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $100,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

