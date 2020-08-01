Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,001 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.64. 5,407,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,709. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

