Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $33.92 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its position in Duke Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.