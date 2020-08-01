Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $43.75 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $43,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novartis by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,565,000 after buying an additional 701,358 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.14. 2,341,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,156. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

