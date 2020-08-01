Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $70.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,724,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $70,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $25.93. 3,624,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

