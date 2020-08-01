Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $96.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,975 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $96,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $39.89. 1,412,590 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

