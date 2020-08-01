Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $44.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $96.83. 2,252,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,980. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit