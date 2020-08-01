Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $44.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $96.83. 2,252,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,980. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

