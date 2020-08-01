Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 385,024 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $89,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 630,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,492. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

