Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 96,599 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 265.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,111,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $125.86. 2,701,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,965. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

