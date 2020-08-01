Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.16% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $141,646,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,841,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after acquiring an additional 509,059 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,893,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,931. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

