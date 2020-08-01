Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 126,439 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,439 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McKesson by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

MCK traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.