Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 159,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $166,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 19,441,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.