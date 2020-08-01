Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 37,077 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,339.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 331,140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 34.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. 2,802,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,114. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

