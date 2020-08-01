Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 4,358 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $244.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

