Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 72,637 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 72,637 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after acquiring an additional 416,281 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 114,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,913,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The stock has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

