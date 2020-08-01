Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,537 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.45% of AmerisourceBergen worth $90,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $32,425,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. 843,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.