NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.40 and its 200-day moving average is $248.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

