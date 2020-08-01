NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 268,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $180.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in NuCana by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 742,476 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NuCana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.