Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 72,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 1,381,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,580. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

