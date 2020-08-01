NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.59. 9,657,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

