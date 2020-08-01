NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $137.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. 3,344,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 570,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 92.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 6,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

