Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 6.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

