Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,657,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

