Ocean Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,203. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

