Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 11.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.53. 2,150,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

