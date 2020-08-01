Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 153.9% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 16,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

