Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $184.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,059. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

