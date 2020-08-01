ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 5.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 5,854,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,717. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

