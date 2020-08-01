OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

