Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRVL. Wedbush increased their price target on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

PRVL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 189,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,929. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

