Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,432. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.