Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,432. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit