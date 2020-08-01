Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,685 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 10.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.41% of Paychex worth $111,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

