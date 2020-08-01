Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,078 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. 4,990,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.