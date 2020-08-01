PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.23. 539,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
