PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.23. 539,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Earnings History for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

