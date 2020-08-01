Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PFG opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

