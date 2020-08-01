ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,245 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 5.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $155,957,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after buying an additional 109,593 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after buying an additional 1,643,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $33,620,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,696,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,348,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

