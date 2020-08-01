Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

