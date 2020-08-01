Raymond James Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $90.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 445,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

