Raymond James Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $275.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $265.01. 352,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,371. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $271.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,878,029.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.