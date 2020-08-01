RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.134-1.154 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.RealPage also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.84 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

RP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 1,377,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,390. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

