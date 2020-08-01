Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 712.4% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,039.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

