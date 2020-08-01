Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 10.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total transaction of $60,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,946.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,582 shares of company stock worth $122,348,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $632.07. 663,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $622.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

