Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. 9,161,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

